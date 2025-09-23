Tottenham ready to launch January swoop to sign Savinho from Man City

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to reignite their interest in signing Manchester City winger Savinho in the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

Spurs were keen on signing the Brazilian winger in the recently completed summer transfer window and saw a series of bids being turned down by City. As per the report, Tottenham’s last offer was worth £65m but City decided to keep hold of the South American.

The North London club then turned attention to other targets to bolster their attack. They signed versatile French forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, while RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons also joined on deadline day.

However, it appears the club remain keen on adding Savinho to their attacking ranks, as TEAMtalk claims that Tottenham are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign the Brazil international in the January transfer window.

Spurs to ‘revisit’ move for Savinho

In an exclusive report to TEAMtalk, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed that the 21-year-old remains on Tottenham’s radar and the club is motivated by the winger’s desire to join them.

He said, ‘Spurs are still keeping an eye on Savinho, knowing that he wanted the move in the summer. ‘With the youngster playing just 16 minutes of Premier League football for City this season, Jones adds that ‘His minutes recently are not very convincing at City. Guardiola told him he wants him to stay, but Savinho needs to see how he fits in. ‘The next couple of matches should bring more game time for him and will be a better chance to assess where he is at – but it is the case that Tottenham would revisit in January if they saw the chance to do so.’

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming, Savinho could consider a departure in search of regular playtime. Having already expressed his desire to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs might not find difficulty in agreeing on personal terms with the forward.

However, this time around, they’ll hope to reach an agreement with City and finally lure the South American to North London this winter.

Since stepping into the dugout, Thomas Frank has overseen a strong beginning to life at Tottenham, guiding the North London side to 10 points from their opening five league fixtures.

Following their 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, Spurs will hope to return to winning ways when they host League One side Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.