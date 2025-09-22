Liverpool eyeing free transfer for Upamecano



According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool could consider a move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

The Merseyside giants were determined to land Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the recent transfer window. A verbal agreement was reached with the Eagles, but the London outfit pulled the plug on the deal after they could not find a suitable replacement before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Guehi has since returned to normalcy with the Eagles, but he will be available on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30. It is now reported that the Reds consider Upamecano at the same level as Guehi, and he could be an alternative if they are unable to sign the Englishman on a Bosman deal next year.

Top-class

Upamecano faced criticism over some performances at Bayern Munich in the past, but he has become a more consistent centre-back under the tutelage of Vincent Kompany over the past year. The Frenchman’s current deal expires in June 2026 and he can negotiate a pre-contract with an overseas club from January onwards.

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on proceedings with the future of Ibrahima Konate still uncertain. The former RB Leipzig man has yet to be convinced to prolong his stay and could walk away on a free transfer with Real Madrid keen. Los Blancos could push for a pre-contract agreement at the turn of the year itself.

Upamecano, valued at £44 million by Transfermarkt, would be a fine addition to the club’s ranks next summer. He has been in superb form for the German champions this campaign. He has completed 91% of his passes with 5.3 recoveries per outing. The 26-year-old has also won almost 50% of his duels, operating from the right centre-back role for the Munich giants.

The Reds may see him as a replacement for compatriot Konate if he were to depart. We believe they could pursue free transfer deals for both Guehi and Upamecano. Virgil van Dijk could be past his prime in the next few years. The Reds need to find a quality replacement for him too. Guehi is most comfortable as a left centre-back.