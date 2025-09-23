Man Utd ‘preparing’ to sign Sevilla star Lucien Agoume

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing’ to sign Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have endured a topsy-turvy start to this season, accumulating seven points from five games. Although Ruben Amorim’s side lost the opening Premier League game against Arsenal, they displayed signs of progression.

So, there was optimism among the fanbase. However, since then, they have performed poorly against Fulham and Grimsby Town. Moreover, after being thrashed by Manchester City, questions were raised about whether Amorim is the right man to take the club forward.

Following the crucial victory over Chelsea last weekend, the Portuguese boss has breathing space. However, he will have to guide United to victory in the upcoming two Premier League games against Brentford and Sunderland to ward off more pressure.

In the meantime, Man Utd have started exploring options to strengthen the midfield department in January. Initially, it was thought that they would buy a new midfielder this summer, but they eventually opted not to do that.

Instead, they decided to overhaul the attacking department by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko. Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd want a CDM to create stability and have identified Agoume as a serious option. Brighton star Carlos Baleba was United’s priority target this summer, but they are lining up the Frenchman as a cheaper alternative option.

Agoume to Man Utd

The 23-year-old still has three years left in his current contract at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and the Spanish side want around £26m to let him leave.

Financially, securing the deal shouldn’t be an issue for Man Utd, but purchasing Agoume won’t be straightforward, as Brighton have registered their interest in him. Moreover, Arsenal were interested in him this summer before signing Christian Norgaard from Brentford.

Agoume is a 6ft 2in tall defensive midfielder, but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Since joining the Spanish side from Inter Milan, the Frenchman has established himself as a key player.

He is a highly talented player and possesses high potential. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming winter window.