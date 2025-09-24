Liverpool showing ‘strongest’ interest in signing Ajax centre-back Youri Baas

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing highly rated Dutch centre-back Youri Baas from Ajax, according to Fichajes.

Baas truly announced himself during Ajax’s 2024-25 campaign, featuring in 23 league matches and establishing his reputation as one of the standout performers in the squad.

The defender’s consistency has earned him glowing praise, and with several major clubs monitoring his progress, interest is already building as next summer approaches.

Liverpool, under the stewardship of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, have been carrying out an outstanding squad rebuild in recent seasons, with some of the best young players being added to the team to play vital roles both in the present and future — and Baas is now being eyed as their next target.

This is according to Fichajes, who claims that the Reds have emerged as the ‘strongest’ contenders to sign the Netherlands U21 international. Spanish giants Real Madrid are also showing a keen interest but Liverpool are reportedly seen as the front-runners.

Liverpool’s manager, Arne Slot, is familiar with Baas and has formally requested the transfer of the youngster to Anfield, as his qualities suit the demands of the Premier League, according to the report.

Prospect

Ajax are well aware of the increasing interest in the Dutchman and could look to cash in on the centre-back, according to the report. As a result, they will likely demand a fee above his £10m Transfermarkt valuation.

Plans for the post-Virgil van Dijk era have already begun at Anfield, with the club making efforts to secure the best possible talent to usher in a new era when the Dutchman, who will turn 35 in July, leaves the club.

The Reds signed highly rated Italian international centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma in the summer. Although he is yet to feature this season, the club hold the 18-year-old in high regard and believe he’ll play a vital role in the future.

A move for Marc Guehi did not materialise in the summer despite the England international reportedly being set for medical tests as Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the 11th hour.

While a move for Guehi in January or next summer when he’ll become a free agent is not guaranteed, as more clubs will battle for him, the Merseyside club are now on the lookout for alternative targets, with Ajax’s Baas on their radar.

However, with Madrid also keen on the youngster, the Premier League champions will now need to act proactively to secure the youngster’s signature.