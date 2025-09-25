Arsenal want to sign Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz



According to Italian outlet Tuttojuve, Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus star Kenan Yildiz.

The Gunners bolstered their attacking department with the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke during the recent summer transfer window. Madueke is injured at the moment, but he is expected to make his comeback before the turn of the year.

Amidst this, Tuttojuve claim that the Gunners hold an interest in landing Yildiz from the Bianconeri. They have been keeping a close eye on his development at the Turin giants. The outlet claim that the Turkish ace could be prised away for between £69 million to £87 million.

Good talent

The 20-year-old had his best-ever campaign with Juventus last season. He registered 12 goals and 9 assists from 52 appearances in all competitions. Yildiz has continued his impressive form this campaign with 2 goals and 4 assists, playing just behind Dusan Vlahovic.

The youngster started his career as a left-sided winger, but has looked most comfortable in a central attacking role for the Bianconeri. His versatility could be behind the Gunners’ pursuit, and it remains to be seen whether they will make a huge outlay on his services.

Arsenal have sufficient quality and depth in the attacking midfield department after their summer spending spree. Martin Odegaard and Ethan Nwaneri were already in their ranks, and they have added the creativity of Eze, who has made an instant impact.

Eze has scored 1 goal and provided 2 assists thus far and he has already made a big impression among the fans. The left wing has been a problematic position for the Gunners in the past, but Eze can also operate from the wide attacking role when required.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have also improved their performances during the ongoing season with key goal contributions off the bench. Hence, it is unlikely that Arsenal will seek for an attacking upgrade in the next transfer window.

A move for Yildiz may not happen until next summer. It could depend on a high-profile exit from the London heavyweights. Arsenal are likely to continue monitoring his performances. If he keeps up his form, an approach could be on the cards next summer.