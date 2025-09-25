Man Utd slammed for signing Sesko instead of Isak

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has criticised his former club heavily for signing Benjamin Sesko instead of Alexander Isak.

Following Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s underwhelming performances last term, the Red Devils decided to sign a new centre-forward this summer.

After being linked with a host of options, they eventually opted to buy Sesko from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £74m. Hojlund, on the other hand, has been allowed to join Napoli on a loan deal, with an obligation to make the move permanent if certain conditions are met.

The Slovenian has had a slow start to his life at Old Trafford this season, failing to make any goal contributions in six appearances across all competitions.

Now, Sheringham claims (via TEAMtalk) that Man Utd have a tendency to sign unproven players for big money, as they previously did with Hojlund, when they could have bought Harry Kane.

Moreover, they didn’t go after Declan Rice when he was at West Ham United. Now, they have made a similar mistake by signing Sesko this summer instead of Isak.

Man Utd slammed for Sesko signing

Sir Alex Ferguson used to break the bank to sign top-class players, but Man Utd haven’t followed that strategy since the legendary manager’s departure. They have found themselves in this situation because they have signed players who aren’t ‘good enough’ and don’t have the right mentality.

Sheringham said:

“I go back again to when Harry Kane and Declan Rice were both available and Manchester United were nowhere near either of them. Instead, United have put their money in players who are not used to English football. They have spent a lot of money, but they’ve not got the right players in. “They could have had Kane for £100 million and they ended up buying Rasmus Hojlund for £70m. They could have got Alexander Isak this summer for £120m and they got Benjamin Sesko instead.”

Isak is a Premier League-proven player and would’ve been a great coup for Man Utd had they managed to sign him. However, Ruben Amorim’s side couldn’t afford to sign him and bolster other areas of the pitch.

So, signing Sesko isn’t a bad decision. Although he has had a slow start, he has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League.

He’s 6ft 5in tall, extremely quick, is brilliant in the air, and has an eye for scoring goals from distance. So, with proper guidance and stability, he should turn out to be a world-class forward in the future.