Ugarte replaces Casemiro: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Brentford
Manchester United take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on matchday six of the Premier League at 12:30pm UK time tomorrow as they seek a second successive win having beaten Chelsea at Old Trafford last weekend.
Ruben Amorim’s side has been underwhelming for much of the ongoing campaign but thanks to a hard-earned win in their previous outing, the morale in United’s dressing room will be high.
Here is how they could line-up against the Bees.
Goalkeeper – Altay Bayindir could continue in between the sticks at a difficult away stadium.
Defenders – Leny Yoro has not played very well in his appearances this season, so he might be benched once more. Therefore, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are likely to be given the nods in the back three, with Luke Shaw also joining them to cap off an unchanged trio from last weekend’s victory.
Ugarte back in the team
Midfielders – Casemiro is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the win over Chelsea, so Manchester United could deploy £51 million signing from last summer, Manuel Ugarte, in the double pivot with Bruno Fernandes featuring next to him. Meanwhile, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui could both keep their places as the left and right wing-backs, respectively.
Forwards – Amad Diallo has played on the left wing a number of times this season, and his defensive work-rate has helped him play over Matheus Cunha. He also might continue on that side of the flank once more on paper, although he will have the flexibility to swap roles with Bryan Mbeumo, who is expected to retain his berth in the starting eleven against his former side.
Benjamin Sesko has yet to open his account in the Premier League for Man United but will hope to finally break his duck with a start on the cards against Brentford tomorrow.
Here is a look at the Red Devils’ potential team on paper.
