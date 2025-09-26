Liverpool, Man Utd & Tottenham to revive interest in Semenyo

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to revive their interest in signing AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as per TEAMtalk.

The Ghanaian showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign, making 19 goal contributions across all competitions.

Following that, the 25-year-old attracted a lot of attention in the summer transfer window; however, the Cherries refused to let him leave. Eventually, they managed to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh long-term deal.

Semenyo has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring twice and registering two assists in five appearances in the Premier League. He even scored a brace against Liverpool at Anfield in the opening league encounter.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd explored the possibility of signing Semenyo this summer to add creativity to their squad, while Spurs made a couple of attempts to buy him.

On the other hand, Liverpool admired the African and were willing to sign him for the Champions League squad. Furthermore, Arsenal and Newcastle United were also in this race.

Battle

Having failed to buy him this summer, the Premier League giants are planning to reignite their interest in signing him next year. Andoni Iraola’s side have no intention of parting ways with him in January and are desperate to keep hold of him beyond that.

The forward has no release clause in his current contract, and Bournemouth demanded around £70m to sell him this summer. They are expected to ask for a similar fee or more than that next year if he continues to showcase impressive performances throughout the season.

Semenyo, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, extremely strong, good in the air, efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is comfortable with both feet.

Additionally, he works hard without possession. Semenyo has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Tottenham, or Liverpool should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the Merseyside club, or the Old Trafford club eventually make a formal approach to seal the deal next year.