Liverpool ‘increasingly likely’ to sign Marc Guehi in January

Liverpool are set to swoop for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as early as the January transfer window, according to TBR Football.

The Reds were heavily linked with a swoop for the Englishman in the summer, but a deadline-day move fell through due to Palace’s inability to find a replacement in time. Liverpool were expected to move for him next summer when he becomes a free agent.

However, a move could now be accelerated to January following the long-term injury to young centre-back Giovanni Leoni, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The injury means the 6ft 4in star will miss the rest of the campaign, leaving Arne Slot short of centre-back options to compete in over 50 games across all competitions this season.

Therefore, the Reds are now looking to add a new defender to the squad and are accelerating efforts to sign Guehi, who is valued at £39m by Transfermarkt, ahead of the winter transfer window.

This is according to TBR Football, who claims that Liverpool are ‘increasingly likely’ to swoop for the England international in the January transfer window following the injury to Leoni.

Swoop

In an exclusive report with TBR Football, chief correspondent Graeme Bailey highlighted the club’s disappointment towards Leoni’s unfortunate injury.

He said, ‘Liverpool are clearly upset for the player; he had looked so good in training and had settled really well, but the club just didn’t want to rush him. The game against Southampton was targeted for his first start, and he looked really comfortable and composed, but it is just dismal news for the lad and the club.’

The journalist also indicated that the Premier League champions are likely to pursue a new centre-back in January, depending on Joe Gomez’s return to full fitness.

He added: ‘Liverpool were open to a January deal, and they still are in the market for Marc Guehi, as well as others, but will this increase the likelihood for sure? We will have to see how things go with Joe Gomez and the like in terms of fitness, but this really does heap pressure on their resources.’

The club have also reportedly been in talks to extend the contract of Ibrahima Konate, with no progress recorded so far. Gomez, on the other hand, has struggled for form, so a move for Guehi should be accelerated ahead of the hectic fixture congestion in the second half of the season.