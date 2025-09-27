Liverpool ‘keen’ on signing Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo

Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Catalan giants from Uruguayan side Boston River back in 2018, the 26-year-old made his first-team debut the following year. He was a key member of former manager Xavi Hernandez’s starting XI, helping his side win the La Liga title in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he lost his place in the Blaugrana’s starting line-up due to injury problems. Hansi Flick preferred to deploy Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martínez in the centre-back position last term and won the domestic treble with this partnership.

But, following the former Athletic Club star’s decision to join Al Nassr this summer, Araujo has regained his place in Barcelona’s starting XI. In four starts in all competitions, he has helped his side keep one clean sheet. Moreover, he scored a goal against Real Oviedo in La Liga in midweek.

Now, Caught Offside claim that with Liverpool struggling to agree on a fresh term with Ibrahima Konate, they have started exploring options to sign a new defender to replace the Frenchman.

The Reds are ‘keen’ on signing Araujo, and the player would be open to leaving the Catalan giants to take a new challenge in his career. Although he still has six years left in his current contract, Flick’s side would be open to cashing-in on him should they receive an offer of at least £43m.

Araujo to Liverpool

However, purchasing the South American won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him and have been monitoring his situation before making a potential swoop.

Liverpool have allowed several key players to enter the final year of their contracts in recent times. While they eventually secured new deals with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold opted to leave and join Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are said to be keen on signing Konate by taking advantage of his current contract situation next year. Konate has been an integral part of Liverpool’s success in recent years, so his departure would be a huge blow for Arne Slot’s side.

However, if they can manage to buy Araujo to replace the Frenchman, that would be a solid acquisition.