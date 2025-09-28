Man Utd ‘most interested’ in signing Conor Gallagher

Manchester United are reportedly ‘most interested’ in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Estadio Metropolitano from Chelsea last year, the Englishman has struggled to secure his place in Diego Simeone’s starting line-up.

After commencing only 19 league games last term, he has been given two La Liga starts thus far this season. The midfielder was taken off at the interval in one of those matches.

Now, Fichajes state that, having become frustrated with his situation at the Spanish capital, Gallagher is desperate to leave and return to the Premier League.

Several English clubs have been monitoring his situation closely, but Man Utd are ‘most interested’ in securing his service. United are even considering submitting an offer to seal the deal.

However, with the 25-year-old still having four years left in his current contract, Atletico Madrid are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and have slapped a £52m price tag on his head.

Gallagher to Man Utd

Los Rojiblancos have no intention of letting the midfielder leave in mid-season, and ideally, they don’t want to part ways with him at all, as his departure means they will have to find a suitable replacement.

United were interested in buying a new midfielder this summer, and Brighton star Carlos Baleba emerged as the primary target. However, having failed to sign him, Ruben Amorim’s side reportedly attempted to sign Gallagher late in the window. But the Spanish giants eventually didn’t allow his departure.

Man Utd need a midfielder who can cover large spaces and is also comfortable with possession for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. However, while Casemiro has lost his athleticism, Manuel Ugarte has looked uncomfortable with possession in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Kobbie Mainoo hasn’t been able to win the trust of the Portuguese boss. As a result, the Red Devils have continued to struggle with midfield problems.

Gallagher possesses the necessary attributes to play in Amorim’s system and previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League during his time with Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him, but not by spending the money that Atletico Madrid are demanding.