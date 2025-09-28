Liverpool interested confirmed in Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise

Liverpool tasted their first defeat of the season in all competitions yesterday as Crystal Palace stunned them with a last-minute winner to clinch a 2-1 success at Selhurst Park on matchday six of the Premier League.

In what was a generally disappointing performance, a lack of impact from Mohamed Salah stood out in a campaign in which there have already been doubts raised regarding his form and fitness.

He has a contract at Liverpool until June 2027 but considering how much his form has dipped this year compared to the last, the Reds need to start looking for a replacement and have been linked with Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise lately.

Christian Falk (h/t Caught Offside) has confirmed the Premier League champions’ interest in the Frenchman, saying that Liverpool could need to pay at least £87 million to sign him next year with Manchester City keen too.

Olise the perfect replacement for Salah

With Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool have a fairly sought-after offensive department but a left-footed right winger’s acquisition would be fruitful nonetheless as it would give them a lot more tactical flexibility.

Michael Olise would be the perfect signing in that regard as he has proven to be potent in front of goal, having contributed to the goods 43 times in all competitions last season for Bayern Munich, in what was his maiden year at the club.

Olise’s form has been impressive this season as well, with Christian Falk adding that his leadership and willingness to make the difference has also been an attribute that Bayern have been left very happy with.

The 23-year-old has a contract running through till 2029 in Munich although talks over an extension are expected to commence soon with the Bundesliga giants keen on staving off any interest from elsewhere in their key man.

It remains to be seen if the French international continues to pursue a career in Germany or opens to door to returning to England, where he has already done well previously with Crystal Palace.