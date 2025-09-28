[Teams] Newcastle v Arsenal: Saliba benched, Eze starts for Gunners

Arsenal have the chance to close the gap at the top of the table with a win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park this afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game sitting five points behind the champions – who lost to Crystal Palace yesterday – so they can cut Liverpool’s advantage to just two points with a win today.

Mikel Arteta has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Port Vale in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. David Raya returns in goal while Jurrien Timber comes in for Ben White at right-back.

Gabriel Magalhaes is recalled to marshal the Arsenal defence but surprisingly, it’s William Saliba who makes way with Cristhian Mosquera keeping his place in the middle of the back four. Riccardo Calafiori is recalled to replace Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

Martin Zubimendi comes back into the starting eleven after being rested in midweek. Christian Norgaard drops out while Declan Rice also comes in for Ethan Nwaneri. Eberechi Eze keeps his place in the attacking midfield position with Martin Odegaard only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Bukayo Saka is deemed fit to start after getting some minutes under his belt against Port Vale. Leandro Trossard comes in for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank with Viktor Gyokeres recalled to replace Mikel Merino up front.

As for Newcastle, they go with Nick Pope in goal so Aaron Ramsdale is on the bench against his old club. Dan Burn starts in defence while Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton all start in midfield.

Antony Gordan and Jacob Murphy support Woltemade in the Newcastle attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Pope, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Krafth, Barnes, Willock, Miley, Osula, Elanga

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Saliba, White, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Nørgaard, Merino, Dowman, Martinelli