Arsenal considering double swoop to sign Lucien Agoume and Takefusa Kubo

Arsenal are plotting a double swoop to sign Sevilla’s defensive midfielder Lucien Agoume and Real Sociedad’s forward Takefusa Kubo, according to Ekrem Konur.

Arsenal invested over £250 million in eight new signings in the summer as they look to mount a serious push for the 2025-26 Premier League title. Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié all arrived to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad, and it’s no surprise they’ve had a good start to the season.

With four wins, one loss and a draw, the Gunners currently sit in second place on the Premier League table, just two points behind table toppers Liverpool.

Despite their current form, the club are already looking to bolster their squad further to compete for major honours sustainably and are now eyeing reinforcements in two key positions.

For the defensive midfield, Konur reports that Arsenal could make a move for highly rated France U21 international defensive midfielder Agoume.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye since moving to Sevilla from Inter Milan and has been an ever-present figure in the middle of the park for the Andalusian club.

The journalist also adds that the North London giants are also considering a move for Sociedad’s winger Kubo as a potential option to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking ranks.

Double swoop

Agoume, valued at £6m by Transfermarkt, is one of the best ball-winning midfielders in the Spanish league. Beyond his ball-winning prowess, he’s also an efficient ball passer, and his ability to seamlessly progress passes that lead to transitions is a trait that would prove invaluable to Arteta.

Kubo, on the other hand, is a fast and tricky winger who is an adept dribbler, excelling in one-on-one situations. He’s also a creative outlet, and his versatility has sometimes seen him operate in the attacking midfield role, where he constantly creates goal-scoring chances for his teammates.

The Japan international still has an extended contract at Reale Arena that runs until the summer of 2028, so it’s likely that Sociedad could demand a fee above his £26m Transfermarkt valuation.

Arsenal recorded a dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday and will now look to extend their winning run when they host West Ham United next weekend in the first of three consecutive London derbies.