Liverpool eyeing audacious swoop to sign Julian Alvarez

Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Atlético Madrid’s centre-forward Julian Alvarez, according to Fichajes.

Álvarez rose to prominence during his time at Manchester City, where, over two seasons, he was an influential figure within Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Despite directly contributing to 55 goals from 103 appearances, his opportunities as a starter were limited due to the fierce competition for attacking roles.

That reality prompted a move to Atlético in the summer of 2024, with the Argentine World Cup winner eager to secure a more central role. His debut campaign in Spain proved encouraging, but it is this season where he has truly ignited—registering six goals and one assist from his opening seven matches.

The 25-year-old’s standout moment came in the Madrid derby, where he produced a masterclass performance, striking twice—including a sublime free kick—to inspire Diego Simeone’s men to a 5-2 win over Real Madrid.

Now, according to Fichajes, Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop to sign the Argentina international following his sensational start to the current campaign.

Citing various sources, the Spanish outlet adds that the Premier League champions have earmarked him as a viable option to bolster their attack.

However, the Reds are yet to make an offer, with Atlético adamant that they will not let the prolific forward leave the Estadio Metropolitano unless they receive an offer above £100m, as per the report.

Audacious swoop

Although their admiration for him remains, a transfer appears improbable in the near future after the addition of Alexander Isak to their ranks on deadline day. The Reds also secured the services of Hugo Ekitike earlier in the summer, meaning their attacking options are already well stocked.

Liverpool dropped points for the first time this season following their 2-1 loss to a resilient Crystal Palace side, who defeated the Premier League champions for the second time this season to extend their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions.

The Reds still have the chance to extend their stay at the top of the table with games against an out-of-form Chelsea and Manchester United side coming up in matchweeks 7 and 8, respectively.

Following the lengthy injury suffered by Giovanni Leoni on his debut in the EFL Cup win over Southampton, reinforcing the backline will be the club’s priority in the winter transfer window, so it is unlikely the Merseyside club will break the bank for Alvarez, given that the position is already well covered.