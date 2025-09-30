Tottenham now ‘leading contenders’ to sign Marc Guehi ahead of Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to trump Liverpool in the race to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, according to Caughtoffside.

The England defender came extremely close to sealing a move to Anfield in the summer, even undergoing a reported medical on Merseyside during deadline day.

But with Palace unable to secure a suitable replacement, the deal collapsed, and he was forced to stay at Selhurst Park until at least January.

Having missed out on his signing, Liverpool entered the season with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté as their first-choice central defensive duo, while Joe Gomez remains the backup.

While there is growing optimism that the Reds will return in January to sign Guehi, especially after the lengthy injury suffered by Giovanni Leoni, the club have been dealt a huge blow, as Caughtoffside claims that Tottenham are now among the leading contenders for Guehi’s signature.

With nine months left on his contract at Selhurst Park, the report adds that Spurs view the 25-year-old’s leadership and reliability as a viable option to bolster Thomas Frank’s backline, while his potential availability at a lower fee in January aligns with the North Londoners’ mid-season budget.

With Tottenham now looking to trump Liverpool, the report adds that the Reds remain determined to sign the England international despite their failed summer move, according to the report.

Battle

Caughtoffside adds that Palace are willing to accept offers for Guehi worth up to £26m, and the Englishman has asked his representatives to maintain communication with interested clubs, which also include Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, and, preferably, Real Madrid.

Despite his disappointing failed summer move to Liverpool, Guehi has been instrumental to Palace’s strong start to the season, where they remain unbeaten, a streak that has now extended to 18 games across all competitions since losing 5-0 to Newcastle United in April.

Ironically, he captained the Eagles as they got the better of Arne Slot’s men at the weekend, handing Liverpool their first Premier League defeat of the campaign.

He has also been the linchpin of Oliver Glasner’s backline that has conceded only three goals across their opening six league fixtures.

With Tottenham now among the leading contenders, it remains to be seen whether they will step up their efforts to sign him in January or risk losing him to Liverpool by waiting for a free transfer in the summer.