Liverpool want to sign Ronald Araujo in January



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool want to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Merseyside giants signed Giovanni Leoni to bolster the central defensive department earlier this summer. They tried to recruit Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on deadline day, but the Eagles pulled the plug on the potential transfer.

The Reds are now likely to spend big on a central defender in January, given Leoni recently suffered a serious knee injury. Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are the only fit senior centre-backs in the squad at the moment.

Fichajes today claim that the Reds are weighing up an approach for Araujo. Liverpool plan to use him in rotation and consider him as a long-term replacement for Konate.

The Uruguayan has a release clause worth £57 million in his contract, but he could be signed for £44m in January.

New solution

Liverpool are top of the Premier League with 15 points from six matches, but their defensive record has been unconvincing. They have required plenty of late goals to win games, and could find it difficult to continue the trend in the coming months.

Konate’s form has been pretty average in the early part of the campaign. The Frenchman’s current deal expires in June next year and it is an open secret that Real Madrid are exploring a free transfer. They could negotiate a pre-contract in January.

This has possibly contributed to his inconsistent performances alongside Van Dijk in central defence. Manager Arne Slot may want an experienced solution in the New Year, given Gomez has also failed to impress over an extended period of games.

The Reds could return for Guehi after missing out on his services last summer, but Palace could be prepared to lose him on a free transfer next summer rather than a mid-season sale, suppose they are in a strong position in the league table.

This could see the Reds turn to Araujo. The 26-year-old only signed a new contract in January this year, but the low buy-out clause suggests that he could be open to a new challenge. Liverpool could lure him to the Premier League when the window reopens.

Araujo has completed 92% of his passes in the Spanish top-flight this campaign with 3 recoveries and 3 clearances per game. He is a strong ball-playing defender with a physical presence, and could displace Konate for a starting spot in central defence.

The Uruguayan is versatile and could be used as a right-back solution if required. Barcelona’s ongoing Financial Fair Play and player registration issues with La Liga could pave the way for a mid-season transfer to Liverpool if their price is met.