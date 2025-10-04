Chelsea & Arsenal battling to sign Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora

Arsenal are in a battle with Chelsea over a potential swoop to sign highly rated Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana, as per TEAMtalk.

Mora is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting prospects in world football. Still only 16, the forward has already made headlines across North America.

He was just 16 years and 265 days old when he started for Mexico in their Concacaf Gold Cup final triumph over the United States in Houston back in July, and he is now turning heads on the international stage once again after scoring twice in a 2-2 draw with Spain at the Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The attacking midfielder has also impressed for Tijuana in Liga MX, where he has registered five goals and one assist in just 11 appearances this season.

Mora made history last season as the third-youngest debutant in Liga MX at only 15 years and 10 months, and his rapid development has since attracted significant interest from several top European clubs.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea have expressed interest in signing the 16-year-old and are now closely monitoring his progress.

Prodigy

For a player fast developing into a midfield maestro in the mould of Pedri and Kevin de Bruyne, it’s no surprise that several top clubs are set to battle with the London giants for the Mexican’s signature, with the report adding that Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the midfield gem.

With interest in Mora growing, TEAMtalk reports that the Mexican star is expected to depart the Estadio Caliente next summer, with his £5.4m valuation expected to skyrocket amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea’s recruitment model focuses on identifying the most talented young players globally and developing them into elite players, and Mora meets all the necessary criteria for the Blues.

Arsenal, however, could present a more enticing project at this moment. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are assembling a formidable squad that is edging ever closer to landing major silverware, whether in the Premier League or the Champions League.

One thing the youngster will surely weigh up is his pathway into the first team, and Chelsea may now hold the advantage, as they seem to be faring better in that regard – despite drawing criticism for relying on unproven youngsters ahead of experienced players.