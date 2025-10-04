Liverpool ‘pushing’ to sign Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix

Liverpool are now eyeing a possible swoop to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix after missing out on Marc Guehi in the summer, as per Football Insider.

Arne Slot’s men have endured a shaky start to the campaign, with defensive frailties a recurring theme. A 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend added to their troubles, while they also shipped two goals apiece against Bournemouth, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool were strongly linked with a late swoop for Marc Guehi in the summer, but a move collapsed on deadline day as Palace failed to secure a replacement.

With no intention from Palace to sanction their captain’s departure mid-season, the Reds have now shifted their focus to Guehi’s defensive partner, Lacroix – who has emerged as one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League this term.

As per Football Insider, while there are doubts that Guehi would eventually make the switch to Anfield next summer due to increased competition for his signature, Liverpool have now turned their attention to alternative centre-back targets, with Lacroix high on their list.

The report adds that the 25-year-old’s performances for the Eagles in recent weeks have piqued the attention of the Reds’ recruitment team, who have described him as ‘a Rolls-Royce’ centre-back.

‘Rolls-Royce’ defender

The Merseyside club are now ‘pushing’ to secure his transfer in the summer, with the club believing he could be an ideal partner to Virgil van Dijk next season, following his strong performances this campaign, as per the report.

Virgil van Dijk, who will turn 35 next summer, isn’t at his athletic best. Liverpool have also reportedly been in talks to extend the contract of Ibrahima Konate, with no progress recorded so far.

Joe Gomez, on the other hand, has struggled with form. The long-term injury to young centre-back Giovanni Leoni, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, makes a move for a new centre-back all the more important.

Lacroix fits the bill with his qualities on the ball, tackling, aerial dominance, sharp interceptions, and speed in stopping opposition transitions.

With his contract at Selhurst Park running until 2029, it remains to be seen whether the Reds will table an offer – with Palace likely to demand more than his £21m Transfermarkt valuation – or wait in hope of landing Guehi on a free next summer.