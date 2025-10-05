Tottenham join Liverpool in race to sign Nathan Collins

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Brentford defender Nathan Collins.

The Bees parted ways with Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard, Mark Flekken and Yoane Wissa last summer. Collins was also linked with a late move away from London, but Brentford kept hold of him.

This has not ended speculation regarding his future, and Football Insider claim that Spurs could battle it out with Liverpool for his signature during next summer’s transfer window.

Manager Thomas Frank brought Collins to the Bees from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the centre-back could open the door for a reunion in north London at the end of the season.

Possible deal

Spurs have started the campaign with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as their undisputed centre-backs in the Premier League. Kevin Danso is the immediate deputy in the first-team squad. Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin (presently injured) are other central defensive choices at the manager’s disposal.

A move for Collins may depend on a possible exit at the end of the season. The Republic of Ireland international has developed into a consistent centre-back since his move to the Bees. He was promoted as their captain after Norgaard’s exit over the summer, and he was happy to stay put for the ongoing season.

However, he could contemplate a bigger challenge next summer. Collins, who is reportedly valued at £44 million, has excelled with his strong defensive attributes. The former Stoke City man made 4.3 recoveries and 5.8 clearances per Premier League game last campaign, while winning an impressive 3 aerial duels.

He would provide good competition for places at Spurs, but the big question is whether he would consider the move without the guarantee of a regular starting spot. In comparison, Collins could have a good chance of breaking into the starting plans at Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate’s contract expires next summer and he could walk away on a free transfer. This could open the door for a new central defender such as Collins to establish himself alongside Virgil van Dijk during the 2026/27 season.

At Spurs, Collins may have to play second fiddle behind Romero and Van de Ven if the duo are fully fit.