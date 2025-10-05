Liverpool interested in signing Willian Pacho from Paris Saint-Germain in January

Liverpool will be in the transfer market for a central defender in 2026 with Virgil van Dijk ageing, Ibrahima Konate yet to commit to a new deal amidst links with Real Madrid and Giovanni Leoni also out for the better part of the next year due to an ACL injury.

Caught Offside has reported that the Reds have not ruled out a spending spree in January itself and are eyeing a gutsy transfer for Paris Saint-Germain centre back Willian Pacho, who has impressed in the last few months with the Ligue 1 giants.

He was a key part of Luis Enrique’s side that won the Champions League earlier this year but having already won it all with PSG, Liverpool are hoping that they can convince him into pursuing a challenge on their books in the Premier League.

Pacho has a contract at the Parc des Princes until June 2029 and is valued at £57 million, as per the source, so he will not come for cheap but if Liverpool can agree personal terms with him, they would have made inroads towards his signing in the winter.

Pacho a terrific defender for Liverpool

If Liverpool are able to secure a transfer for Willian Pacho alongside the seemingly imminent arrival of Marc Guehi as a free agent from Crystal Palace next year, they would have managed to secure the heart of their backline for a reasonable amount of time.

Willian Pacho would be the perfect replacement for Virgil van Dijk at centre back, thanks to his leadership, sound tactical reading of the game, excellent positioning and tackling, as well as composure with the ball at his feet.

At 23, he aligns perfectly with the Reds’ plans of signing younger players, so all things considered, he promises to be a brilliant acquisition, although Paris Saint-Germain will not make his exit easy, especially midway through the season.

Liverpool might want to test the waters for the Ecuadorian international’s acquisition in January itself but given his importance in Luis Enrique’s plans, next summer might be a more realistic timeline to consider his purchase.