Man Utd eyeing January deal for Marc-Andre ter Stegen



Manchester United have contacted Barcelona regarding a possible move for goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the January transfer window, according to Sport (via SportWitness).

The Red Devils were linked with multiple goalkeepers during the recent transfer window and they eventually opted to land Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day. The club compensated his arrival by loaning out Andre Onana to Trabszonspor for the entire campaign.

Lammens made his Man United debut against Sunderland over the weekend. He had a top performance with a clean sheet, but this has not ended the speculation. Sport claim that United could pursue a new goalkeeper in January and have made contact with Barcelona for ter Stegen.

United could eye a loan deal with an option to buy next summer. With the World Cup coming up in June, ter Stegen knows that he needs regular playing time to make the Germany squad. Barcelona are prepared to sanction his potential exit, provided the player asks for a mid-season move.

Unlikely deal

The Red Devils were keen on landing an experienced shot-stopper to replace Onana. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez was on their radar in the final phase of the summer transfer window, but they decided against a move due to his wage demands and the sizeable transfer fee, as per The Mirror. Lammens was signed instead.

Ter Stegen, described as ‘world-class‘ by Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, has been linked with a mid-season move to Old Trafford, but it seems unlikely that United will make an approach. Lammens is a shot-stopper with huge potential and made the perfect start against Sunderland last weekend with a shut out.

The 23-year-old has also impressed with his short and long-range distribution and has terrific reflexes. United are bound to monitor his performances over the coming months before assessing whether they need another goalkeeper. Even if ter Stegen opens the door for a loan move, United may struggle to meet his wage demands.

United were reluctant to pay £200,000 per week to Martinez, and it is unlikely that they will meet ter Stegen’s current salary of £276,000 per week. On top of this, the 33-year-old is still recovering from a back injury sustained over the summer. He is due to return in November, but may struggle to find his best form after an extended lay-off.