Arsenal pondering over the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery

Arsenal have four quality midfielders to choose from in Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino for the time being, whereas Kai Havertz’s return to action will provide the Gunners with another option to pick as the number 10.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be keen on adding further quality in his engine room with Caught Offside reporting that Arsenal are plotting a transfer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery next year.

Zaire-Emery has not played regular minutes at the Parc des Princes owing to competition from Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves and Vitinha in midfield, and Arsenal are hoping to snap up on him although they will need to beat Manchester City to his transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain might be prepared to part ways with the midfielder for roughly £70 million, the source has added, with Arsenal and Manchester City on ‘red alert’ regarding developments over how his role pans out in the French capital.

Arsenal likely to be trumped by Man City

Warren Zaire-Emery would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal. The 19-year-old can play as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder and as a right back, so if he were to join the Gunners, Mikel Arteta would make full use of his versatility.

However, Manchester City might hold the upper hand in their bid to trump Arsenal’s interest as they would be able to offer PSG and Zaire-Emery better money, along with a regular role in the first team to the teenager.

Rodri’s injuries since last year have meant that the Sky Blues are looking for a defensive midfielder, so Zaire-Emery will have a spot in their team with his physicality, stamina and technical attributes making him an ideal successor to the Ballon d’Or winner.

It will be interesting to see if the player is open to switching clubs in as soon as in the winter to push for a place in France’s World Cup squad in the summer, but either way, Man City will feel they have what it takes to beat Arsenal to his signing.