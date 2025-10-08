Man Utd and Liverpool in race to sign Dayot Upamecano



According to German outlet Bild, Manchester United and Liverpool are keen on landing Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The France international has been a key player for the Bavarian giants, but his future is uncertain with his current deal expiring in June 2026. Talks have been ongoing over a contract renewal but as things stand, there is a deadlock due to the signing-on fee.

The base package for his wages have been finalised, but the defender is eyeing a significant signing-on fee. Alphonso Davies was handed almost £15 million while penning his contract and Upamecano has his sights on receiving a similar bonus to stay.

This has created an extremely difficult situation for the reigning Bundesliga champions, given the player is attracted interest from elite European clubs. Man United and Liverpool are reportedly hot in the race for the centre-back alongside Real Madrid.

Possible exit

The former RB Leipzig man has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the German top-flight. He made several noticeable defensive errors under Thomas Tuchel’s tutelage, but there has been an improvement since Vincent Kompany took over at the helm in the summer of 2024.

Bayern are keen to keep hold of their prized asset, but have hit a roadblock in negotiations due to his signing-on fee demands. This could open the door for United or Liverpool to sign him. The Red Devils parted ways with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans at the end of last season and did not land a replacement for either.

With Harry Maguire’s contract expiring next summer, the door could open to sign Upamecano. The Frenchman is valued at £43 million by Transfermarkt and would be a big bargain signing for the Mancunian giants. He could be available for a cut-price fee in January or a free transfer during the summer of 2026.

They could face fierce competition from their arch-rivals Liverpool. The Reds could lose Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. Irrespective of this, they could purchase another centre-back as early as January. With Giovanni Leoni’s long-term knee injury, manager Arne Slot may want a new addition this winter.