Chelsea and Arsenal set for January battle to sign Barcelona star Marc Casado

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has struggled to find a way into Hansi Flick’s plans this season, and even after Gavi’s long-term injury, the future in Catalonia is not looking too promising for the 22-year-old.

Having said that, it has emerged that Barcelona are prepared to sell him for approximately £30 million in the January transfer window, thereby prompting Arsenal and Chelsea to ponder over his signing, Caught Offside has reported.

Casado is one of La Masia’s most promising graduates but has struggled for minutes owing to the competition at Barcelona, but having been linked with a switch to England since the summer, a move may materialise next year.

The Spaniard is naturally a defensive midfielder, but he is able to play in a double pivot as a central midfielder, and has even been utilised at right back across various levels for Barca’s teams, so he is fairly versatile.

Chelsea might hold upper hand for Casado

Marc Casado is not the only Barcelona player on Chelsea’s radar, with the Blues monitoring his teammate Fermin Lopez as well. Nonetheless, they might hold the upper hand over Arsenal as far as a switch for Casado is concerned.

With concerns over Romeo Lavia’s fitness and a lack of rest for Enzo Fernandez as well as Moises Caicedo, Enzo Maresca is thought to be keen on making another addition to add to his options in midfield, with Casado a key target.

Arsenal will also benefit from his abilities in defensive midfield, but whether or not the player is open to joining them remains to be seen given that Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino will all make competition stern for him in North London.

On the other hand, he would get to play every now and then at Chelsea off the bench, while also having berths in the starting eleven in the domestic cups and the odd league or European fixtures, which is crucial for a player of his age.

His price tag of £30 million is unlikely to be much of a deterrent for either Arsenal or Chelsea, but given the prospect of playing more regularly at Stamford Bridge, the Blues will feel confident that they can sign Casado ahead of their crosstown rivals.