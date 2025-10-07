Glen Johnson urges Chelsea to consider signing Harry Kane next summer

Bayern Munich frontman Harry Kane has a release clause in his contract amounting to £57 million which comes into effect at the end of the 2025-26 season, thereby prompting talks of a Premier League return.

Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea to ‘make the move’ for the England captain as he believes he would be an ideal fit for them. The former Chelsea and Liverpool defender was quoted saying (h/t GOAL),

“I think if Harry Kane is ready to come back to the Premier League, it’s Chelsea who should make the move for him. They’re obviously crying out for that kind of player, the way they play.”

Kane unlikely to be in Chelsea’s plans

Chelsea spent a significant amount of money on two centre forwards this season in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, and while the former has made a solid start to life at Stamford Bridge, the onus will be on the latter to do well after he returns from injury.

In addition to two players who did very well in the Premier League last season, Nicolas Jackson is also set to be back at the club although it remains to be seen what Chelsea decide to do with him.

Harry Kane would be a terrific signing for Chelsea, and Glen Johnson, a player who won the Premier League with them in 2005 knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the club, but he is unlikely to be in their plans going forward.

Under their new ownership, Chelsea’s focus has been on investing in younger players with high potential, and also tying them down to lengthy contracts, and Kane, at 32, does not align with their motive.

Meanwhile, Kane recently spoke on rumours of a Premier League return and expressed his happiness at Bayern Munich, who are also planning to hold contract renewal talks with him in order to end any talks of a return to England.