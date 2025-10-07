Chelsea in battle with Man Utd & Tottenham to sign Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk

Chelsea are in battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to sign Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk, according to TEAMtalk.

Since joining Brentford from Ukrainian outfit SC Dnipro-1 in 2023, Yarmolyuk has steadily developed into a key figure at the Gtech Community Stadium, already amassing 75 appearances in the top flight.

The holding midfielder has featured in every game for the Bees this season and has proven to be a worthy replacement in midfield for their former captain, Christian Nørgaard, who joined Arsenal in the summer.

Back in September, the 21-year-old impressed during his side’s 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea in the Premier League, creating a chance, two tackles and seven recoveries, according to stats by FOTMOB.

He was imposing in the 3-1 win over United last month, picking up an assist for the Bees, and it’s no surprise his performances for Keith Andrews’ side this season have piqued the interest of several top Premier League clubs.

As per TEAMtalk, Chelsea are in a battle with Man Utd and Tottenham for the signing of the Ukrainian international midfielder.

For Spurs, the report adds that head coach Thomas Frank worked with Yarmolyuk during his time at Brentford and is now keen on reuniting with the midfielder at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On the other hand, Man United are considering a possible swoop for the Ukrainian, while Chelsea have now become the latest club to express interest in him, according to the report.

Battle

Amid interest from the Premier League trio, TEAMtalk reports that Brentford are adamant about selling Yarmolyuk in the winter transfer window but could be available for £30m should they change their stance on selling the Ukrainian.

Chelsea, despite boasting Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in midfield, would benefit from adding another dependable defensive option – a move that could solidify their core for years to come.

United, on the other hand, are also seeking greater defensive resilience in central areas. With Casemiro no longer at his peak, identifying a successor has become a priority, and the 21-year-old stands out as an ideal candidate.

A possible reunion with Frank in North London would also solidify Tottenham’s midfield ranks, as the midfielder is already familiar with the manager’s system.

While the Bees are insistent on not selling him in January, it’ll be interesting to see which club triggers his £30m valuation to sign him in January.