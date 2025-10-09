West Ham enter race to sign Man Utd forward Johsua Zirkzee

West Ham United have entered the race to sign unsettled Manchester United centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee, according to Football Insider.

Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact since joining Manchester United from Bologna last summer, despite previously showing great promise during his stint with the Rossoblù in Serie A.

Although he featured regularly last season, he has slipped down the pecking order this season. Zirkzee is yet to start a single match, managing just 116 minutes across four substitute appearances without finding the net.

His challenges have been compounded by the arrival of Benjamin Šeško, who is beginning to hit form and cement his place in United’s attack.

A move away from Old Trafford now looks increasingly likely, with several clubs in England and abroad already keeping close tabs on the Dutchman’s situation.

One of the clubs eyeing a move for Zirkzee is West Ham, according to Football Insider, who claims that the Hammers have now entered the race to sign the Netherlands international as they look to bolster their attack.

Zirkzee to West Ham

Having yet to hand Callum Wilson any playing time since his arrival in September, and with Niclas Füllkrug enduring a goal drought, Nuno Espírito Santo is keen to reinforce his centre-forward ranks, with Zirkzee now being eyed, as per the report.

However, the East Londoners face competition for the Dutchman’s signature, as the report adds that Serie A sides Inter Milan, Juventus and Como are also keen on the centre-forward.

Since arriving from Bologna, the 24-year-old, who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, has produced 10 goal contributions — seven goals and three assists — in just over 50 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, the additions of Šeško and Matheus Cunha over the summer now cast doubt on his long-term role at the club.

In contrast, Nuno Espírito Santo could benefit significantly from a reliable alternative to the injury-prone duo of Callum Wilson and Niclas Füllkrug, with Zirkzee’s past Serie A performances suggesting he could significantly strengthen West Ham’s attacking options.

A change of environment might serve him well, as he has yet to meet expectations at Old Trafford. The versatile Dutchman possesses the technical qualities to thrive under Nuno, a manager known for getting the best from his centre-forwards.