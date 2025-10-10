Liverpool in battle with Man Utd & Tottenham over deal to sign Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool are ‘determined’ to complete the signing of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Fichajes.

Bournemouth’s impressive start to the new campaign sees them sitting fourth in the table — a remarkable feat considering they lost three of their first-choice defenders over the summer, with Dean Huijsen joining Real Madrid, Iliya Zabarnyi moving to Paris Saint-Germain, and Milos Kerkez signing for Liverpool.

The driving force behind the Cherries’ early-season success has been the outstanding form of Antoine Semenyo. The Ghanaian forward has already netted six league goals, emerging as one of the most in-form attackers in the league this season and inevitably drawing the attention of several top clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

As per Fichajes, Premier League champions Liverpool are ‘exploring’ the possibility of signing Semenyo as an attacking option for next season alongside Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

The Reds’ sporting director, Richard Hughes, is pushing the idea of making a swoop for the 25-year-old to provide versatility to Arne Slot’s attack while also becoming an immediate replacement should Mohamed Salah depart the club, as per the report.

Man Utd and Tottenham are also showing a keen interest in Semenyo, but the Spanish outlet adds that Liverpool are ‘determined’ to secure the signature of the London-born Ghanaian international ahead of their rivals.

Prolific forward

The report adds that the former Bristol City and Sunderland forward is highly regarded at Bournemouth, who will do everything to keep him at the South Coast unless a firm offer of around £75m is submitted.

The 25-year-old has been in scintillating form for Bournemouth this season, lighting up the Premier League with a string of standout performances. His campaign began with a brace at Anfield in a thrilling 4-2 defeat to Liverpool on the opening weekend, setting the tone for what has been a remarkable individual run.

Most recently, Semenyo was instrumental in the Cherries’ comeback 3-1 win over Fulham at the Vitality Stadium, netting twice and providing an assist — taking his tally to nine goal contributions in just seven league games.

Competition for his signature is expected to skyrocket next summer, and it’s no surprise that Bournemouth have placed a £75m valuation to allow him to leave.

However, having spent over £400m in the summer, the Reds have shown they are not afraid to splash the cash to strengthen their squad — and the same is expected to be the case next summer.