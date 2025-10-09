Man Utd eyeing January deal for Marc-Andre ter Stegen



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Red Devils reinforced their goalkeeping department earlier this summer. They signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day, and he recently made his debut against Sunderland in the Premier League.

This has not stopped speculation over a new goalkeeper joining the club, and Sport claim that Ter Stegen could be a loan target for Man United amid his desire to play regularly ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann considers Ter Stegen as the no.1 choice in goal if Germany make the World Cup. The 33-year-old could seek a temporary exit as he has no guarantees of playing time with Barcelona.

Ter Stegen is predicted to return to first-team training by November, but he may struggle for regular first-team football as Barcelona now consider Joan Garcia as their preferred keeper for the league and European games.

Possible deal

Ter Stegen has been on the sidelines since the start of the campaign with a back injury. He underwent surgery over the summer and may not return to training until next month. He may need to build up his fitness before making his return to the playing field.

His recent absence has allowed Garcia to impress in goal for the Catalan giants. The Spaniard is also nursing an injury at the moment, but his performances during the early part of his debut campaign have convinced the Blaugrana’s hierarchy over his credentials.

Ter Stegen, who is ‘world-class‘ according to Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong, may have to pursue a temporary or permanent move away from the Blaugrana to build his fitness with regular playing time ahead of the World Cup in North America.

It remains to be seen whether United make a proposal for his signature. Lammens has earned plaudits from the fans after a fine debut against Sunderland, but he faces major challenges ahead such as this month’s league derby against Liverpool at Anfield.

Andre Onana was loaned out to Trabzonspor for being error-prone, while Altay Bayindir has been dropped to the bench due to his circumspect shot-stopping. Lammens has the opportunity to prove his worth in the coming months to the United board.

If the Belgian fails to impress, the door could open for a loan move for the experienced Ter Stegen in January.