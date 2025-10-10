Liverpool learn price tag to sign Bayern Munich’s Olise

Liverpool have been made aware of how much they will have to pay to sign Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise.

The Reds didn’t spend much money in the summer of 2024 and the last winter window. However, they broke the bank in this summer window to hand Arne Slot the necessary tools to continue challenging on all fronts.

The Merseyside club broke the club’s transfer record twice to buy Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz this summer, with the Swedish international currently the most expensive player in British football history.

Still, it appears Liverpool are continuing with plans to be ambitious in the transfer market. Spanish outlet Fichajes state that Slot’s side are considering signing a young forward as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is set to turn 34 next year.

After single-handedly helping Liverpool to win the Premier League title last term, the Egyptian has endured a slow start to this season and has faced criticism following the defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend.

Liverpool have identified Olise as the primary target to reinforce the right flank and are prepared to splash around £87m to seal the deal. However, Bayern Munich don’t want to part ways with him with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Olise to Liverpool

They are even preparing to hand the Frenchman a fresh term until 2031 to fend off potential suitors. But if they are forced to cash-in, they are prepared to accept around £130m.

Since moving to the Allianz Arena from Crystal Palace last year, the 23-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter in Vincent Kompany’s starting XI.

After making 35 goal contributions across all competitions last term, he scored three goals and registered two assists in five matches in the Club World Cup this summer.

This season, he has continued to showcase his goal-scoring prowess, netting five times and notching up four assists in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Olise is already a top-class player and possesses the potential to become one of the best forwards in the world. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services.