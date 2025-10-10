Liverpool
Liverpool ‘keen’ on beating Man Utd to sign Dayot Upamecano
Liverpool reportedly ‘keen’ on beating Manchester United in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano, as per transfer insider Dean Jones.
The Reds started the season with a disappointing defeat against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield. Following that, they won six consecutive matches in all competitions before enduring three successive defeats before the international break.
Arne Slot’s side have looked vulnerable defensively thus far, conceding 14 goals in 10 matches across all competitions.
Despite reinforcing the backline by signing Giovanni Leoni this summer, Liverpool were looking to buy another defender, and Marc Guehi was the primary target.
The Reds came very close to buying him, but Crystal Palace eventually blocked the move on deadline day. On TEAMtalk, Jones claims that Liverpool are planning to revive their interest in signing Guehi, but Bayern Munich have entered the race.
The Bavarian club are seriously considering signing the Englishman as a potential replacement for Upamecano, who is set to become a free agent next summer, like Guehi, and talks regarding a fresh term with the Frenchman haven’t progressed.
Upamecano to Liverpool
Nottingham Forest star Murillo is also on Bayern Munich’s radar, but he would be a very expensive option. Now, Liverpool are ‘keen’ on signing Upamecano as the primary alternative option to strengthen the defensive department should they eventually fail to sign Guehi.
The report claim that the Merseyside club are set to face tough competition from Man Utd to sign Upamecano as they want him to address their leaky defence.
Since moving to the Allianz Arena from RB Leipzig, Upamecano has enjoyed a successful time, winning multiple league titles and a few major cup competitions.
The Frenchman is still just 26 and is currently at the prime stage of his career. With Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future currently uncertain at Anfield as his existing deal is set to expire next summer, Liverpool need a new proven player to replace him if he eventually leaves.
Upamecano, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service next year.
