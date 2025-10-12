Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in 2026

Liverpool have slot three straight matches on the bounce, and Arne Slot has been slightly short of tactical options in spite of an incredibly productive summer transfer window, with his midfield particularly proving to be underproductive in recent games.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have all played extensive minutes this season, and there is no depth in their positions, whereas Florian Wirtz has yet to contribute to a goal or an assist in the Premier League.

TBR Football has reported that Slot would like to add some depth in his midfield in 2026 and to that note, Liverpool are keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who is valued at £44 million on Transfermarkt.

Camavinga was injured for much of the last five months and though he has returned to fitness now, Arda Guler’s and Aurelien Tchouameni’s forms have meant that he has struggled for game time, so the Reds are looking to grant him a way out of the team.

Camavinga a brilliant potential signing

Eduardo Camavinga would be a terrific potential signing for Liverpool. At just 22, he has won it all at Real Madrid, including two Champions League titles, and was a crucial part of the squad under Carlo Ancelotti until he left the club last season.

He was described by the now Brazil boss as a midfielder with the ‘engine of a Ferrari’, and is capable of playing across a number of roles in the engine room in addition to being a handy left back as well, thereby offering a great amount of versatility.

The French international’s dribbling, passing, tackling and intelligent reading of the game make him a complete midfielder, who would be the perfect acquisition for Arne Slot’s team although it remains to be seen if he is prepared to leave Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso continues to hold the player in his plans and as he gradually returns to full fitness, it is imminent that he would start featuring more regularly in the team, whereas off the field as well, he is very well settled in the Spanish capital.

In addition to Camavinga, Liverpool have also shortlisted Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as prospective midfield signings and it will be interesting to see who they eventually end up signing.