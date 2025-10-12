Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd looking to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba

RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba has developed at an impressive rate with the Bundesliga outfit, and has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League in recent months, although one might finally materialise next year.

Mark Brus has reported that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in signing the 22-year-old, who has a £52 million release clause. Owing to an affordable price tag, Leipzig are resigned to losing him in 2026.

Lukeba is known for his excellent pace, agility, tackling and ability to play the ball out from the back, which makes him an attractive option for all three of his suitors given that much of their game revolves around building up with the defenders.

His strength in one-on-one situations, coupled with good defensive awareness and positioning make him complete at a very young age, whereas the ability to feature as a left back is seen as an added bonus in the Frenchman’s profile.

Chelsea likeliest to sign Lukeba

If indeed Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United were to tussle for Castello Lukeba’s services next summer, it is likely for the Blues to be the favourites given their long-term sporting project and how perfectly the player aligns with their transfer strategy.

Chelsea are anyways looking to sign a central defender with Lukeba’s attributes, so they would be prepared to pay his release clause, while the offer of a decent wage on a long-term contract could put them in pole position ahead of their rivals.

Liverpool have been closely linked with the player in the past, but with Ibrahima Konate thought to be leaving and Virgil van Dijk nearing the end of his career, Arne Slot might prefer somebody with more experience, especially in the Premier League.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are looking to replace Harry Maguire, but unless they make it to the Champions League next season, they will find it difficult to compete with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the market.