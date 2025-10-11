Chelsea battling with Euro giant to sign Murillo

Chelsea are reportedly battling with a European giant over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Murillo, as per transfer expert Christian Falk.

The Blues have faced a few injuries and suspension issues in the centre-back position this season. Levi Colwill has been ruled out for the majority of this term owing to a serious knee injury, while Wesley Fofana has continued to struggle with fitness problems since joining from Leicester City a few years ago.

Trevoh Chalobah was suspended in the last game against Liverpool after picking up a red card vs Brighton. So, Enzo Maresca decided to deploy Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile at the back vs the Reds.

The duo displayed promising performance but sustained knocks and were taken off before the end of the game. Following that, Maresca was left with only Jorrel Hato as a specialist CB.

Axel Disasi is also an option for Chelsea, but he has found himself out of favour under Maresca. So, it appears the West London club are considering signing a new defender next year.

Falk states that Chelsea have expressed their interest in Murillo, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances, and could make a concrete approach next year.

Murillo to Chelsea

Forest aren’t in any rush to sell the Brazilian, having recently handed him a fresh term until 2029, and want more than £43m if they are eventually forced to cash-in.

The journalist says that Chelsea are set to face tough competition from Bayern Munich to seal the deal. The Bavarian club want a new defender as Dayot Upamecano’s future is currently uncertain, with his existing deal set to expire next summer, while Kim Min-jae has fallen in the pecking order.

Chelsea have been purchasing highly talented young players since Todd Boehly’s takeover, and although they initially struggled, they have started getting the benefits of that.

Murillo is still just 23 and has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually manage to seal the deal by defeating Bayern Munich in this race.