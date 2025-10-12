Liverpool battling with Chelsea & Man Utd to sign Mykhavko

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Chelsea and Manchester United over a deal to sign Dynamo Kyiv star Taras Mykhavko, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Since moving to Valeriy Lobanovskyi Stadium a couple of years ago, the defender has established himself as an integral part of the Blue and Whites’ starting XI, helping his side win the Ukrainian Premier League last term.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that after displaying eye-catching performances in recent times, the 20-year-old has started attracting a lot of attention, with English and German clubs showing the most interest.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man Utd are planning to buy a new defender next year and have been keeping a close eye on Mykhavko’s development before making a potential swoop.

Apart from the trio, Newcastle United, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen have also been following his progress intensively.

The youngster is valued at around £6m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028 with Dynamo Kyiv. So, purchasing him shouldn’t be an issue for Man Utd, Chelsea, or Liverpool from a financial point of view.

Battle

The Reds have struggled with defensive frailties thus far this season, and have been linked with a few centre-backs in recent times.

The Merseyside club purchased Giovanni Leoni this summer after letting Jarell Quansah leave. However, he has sustained a serious knee injury, while Ibrahima Konate has displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season.

On the other hand, Chelsea also want a new defender next year as they have numerous injury problems at the back. Man Utd have found it difficult to keep a clean sheet thus far this season, and considering Harry Maguire’s current contract is set to expire next year, signing a new defender to replace him would be the right decision.

However, Mykhavko is still very young and needs time to develop his career. The Ukrainian wouldn’t get time at big clubs like Chelsea, Man Utd, and Liverpool, and would have to perform at the highest level straightaway if he were to join any of those clubs. So they would be better off exploring more experienced players to bolster the defence.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club, the West London club, or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Mykhavko next year.