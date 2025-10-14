Liverpool keen on signing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool are reportedly keen on purchasing AFC Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Luis Diaz and Darwin Núñez’s departure, the Reds decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, and Florian Wirtz this summer.

Arne Slot’s side had to spend around £325m to sign the trio. Still, they need more firepower in the attack as Mohamed Salah has entered his 30s and has had a slow start to this season.

On the other hand, Cody Gakpo has been displaying inconsistent performances this term, while Federico Chiesa has struggled to find regular game time under Slot.

Fichajes state that Liverpool have identified Semenyo as a serious option to bolster the wide forward position next year, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

The Cherries have no intention of parting ways with him, having recently extended his deal until 2030. But they are prepared to accept around £80m if they are forced to cash-in on him.

Semenyo to Liverpool

Liverpool appointed Richard Hughes, who bought Semenyo at Vitality Stadium, as the new sporting director. Moreover, they bought Milos Kerkez from Andoni Iraola’s side this summer.

So, both sides have a very good relationship, and although other clubs have also expressed their interest in signing Semenyo, Liverpool have an advantage in this race due to Hughes.

Semenyo is comfortable playing on either flank and is efficient with both feet. He has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, making nine goal contributions in seven Premier League appearances thus far.

The Ghanaian is still just 25 and is set to enter the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool started the season with six consecutive matches in all competitions. But they lost three successive matches right before the international break.

Following that, the Merseyside club have lost their place at the top of the league and Arsenal are currently the league leader. Now, they will face off against Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.