Manchester United ‘close to crisis’ as doubts grow once again on Ruben Amorim

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe cooled talks regarding Ruben Amorim’s dismissal last week as he acknowledged that the first-team head coach requires time to stamp his authority on the squad in spite of a terrible winning record since joining.

Amorim has been backed with a reasonable amount of funds in the transfer window this summer, although his tactical adamance has not been received well by the fans as well as reportedly some players, thereby raising question marks on his future.

Football Insider has reported that although Ratcliffe shielded Amorim from the sack rumours, the Red Devils are ‘close to crisis’ and if they lose against Liverpool on Sunday, their manager might very possibly be relieved of his duties at the helm.

Pressure remains high on Amorim

It is safe to presume that Manchester United will visit Anfield for their next Premier League game as the second favourites against Liverpool, and a defeat would condemn them to their fourth defeat in the English top division already this season in eight outings.

To add to that, they have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town and Ruben Amorim has yet to win even 50% of his matches in the Premier League, which is a fairly concerning record for a club of United’s calibre.

With the pressure strong on Amorim, it will require the Manchester United board only one reason to part ways with him and it remains to be seen whether a potential loss against Liverpool over the coming weekend ends up casting the die on the Portuguese.

United’s options for replacements will be far and few in between, however, as the likes of Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner, who they have been speaking with are unlikely to be allowed to leave their clubs midway through the ongoing campaign.