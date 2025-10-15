Chelsea lead race to sign Arsenal & Liverpool target Rogers

Chelsea are reportedly ‘leading’ the race to sign Arsenal and Liverpool target Morgan Rogers, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Since moving to Villa Park from Middlesbrough in the winter window of 2024, the 23-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Unai Emery’s starting XI.

He enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, making 27 goal contributions across all competitions. However, the Englishman has had a slow start to this season, providing only two assists in 10 appearances in all tournaments.

Having displayed his qualities recently, Rogers has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team and scored his first international goal against Wales last week.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Chelsea’s co-director of Recruitment and Talent, Joe Shields, discovered Rogers at Manchester City and is a huge admirer of the versatile midfielder.

So, the Blues are keen on purchasing him, but have faced stiff competition from Liverpool and Arsenal in this race as they hold a long-standing interest in him.

Battle

Moreover, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also plotting a swoop for him. However, Chelsea are currently ‘leading the chase’ and the player might be tempted to reunite with his friend Cole Palmer at Stamford Bridge.

The journalist says that although Rogers has been attracting a lot of attention in recent months, Aston Villa have no intention of parting ways with him and are planning to hand him a new deal that will make him one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Rogers is valued at around £48m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2030 at Villa Park.

Rogers is a creative midfielder by trait, but is also comfortable on either flank. He is quick, strong, has the ability to make surging runs from the deep, is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers, and also has the qualities to finish off his chances.

The Englishman is considered one of the best young players in the Premier League and could become a world-class midfielder in the future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to seal the deal by defeating Liverpool and Arsenal in this race.