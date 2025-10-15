Chelsea looking to sign Lazio central defender Mario Gila next year

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is ruled out for the next few months after an ACL injury in August, whereas a few other centre backs at the club have also had their fair share of injuries, therefore prompting the club to consider signing a fill-in next year.

Football Insider has reported that the Blues are interested in signing Lazio star Mario Gila in January, and owing to his contract expiring in June next year, there is the possibility of signing the £26 million star in a low-cost deal.

Real Madrid have a right to first refusal for Gila, who is their academy graduate, and with Antonio Rudiger as well as David Alaba likely to leave the club at the end of the season, they could scupper Chelsea’s attempts of securing the Spaniard’s transfer.

Gila a great signing for Chelsea

If Real Madrid decide against blocking Chelsea’s way for Mario Gila, the Londoners will be significantly bolstered by his signing, more so considering they would not have to spend a significant amount to acquire him.

The 25-year-old is brilliant with the ball at his feet, able to dictate play from the back with highly accurate progressive passing. Defensively, his aerial strength, tackling and positioning make him a top defender in Serie A.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also looking into the player’s signing, but owing to Chelsea’s participation in the Champions League as well as the prospect of playing regularly at Stamford Bridge, Gila might prefer a switch to London instead.

It will be interesting to see if the board is prepared to spend on Gila in January itself, or whether Enzo Maresca is urged to wait for his signing until next summer, by which time he would be a free agent.