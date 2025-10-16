Man Utd urged to sign ex-PL striker Ivan Toney

Former Manchester United defender Danny Simpson has urged the Red Devils to sign ex-Premier League striker Ivan Toney.

Man Utd have struggled with the centre-forward position over the last few years. They decided to address the issue by signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta; however, he couldn’t find his feet in the Premier League before joining Napoli this summer.

United bought Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig to replace the Dane, and after taking some time to settle into his new surroundings, he scored in back-to-back Premier League games just before the international break.

Apart from the Slovenian, the Red Devils have Joshua Zirkzee for this role. However, having displayed below-average performances in his debut campaign last term, the Dutchman has found it difficult to get regular game time thus far this season.

Now, during a recent interview (via Metro), Simpson states that Man Utd need an experienced striker in the squad to help Sesko develop, and someone like Toney would be a shrewd acquisition as he is a Premier League-proven player.

As Toney has been in Saudi Arabia, he might be open to playing as a second-fiddle option to Sesko should Man Utd decide to buy him next year. If he returns to English football, the former Brentford star might also get the chance to play in the World Cup for England this summer.

Man Utd urged to sign Toney

Simpson said:

“When you look at Sesko, I think having an experienced striker with him would be good for him. He’s[Toney] obviously got the temperament and he knows the league. I actually think as well, because he’s been out in Saudi Arabia, he would actually now come back to maybe play a different role where you are a rotation option. “Coming to the club like Man United and playing a different kind of role, because you’ve been in Saudi Arabia – that might give him a chance to get with England in the summer, because we’re still short of various strikers. So yeah, something might brew there. I do know Ivan – I’ve not spoken to him about it, but I just think that’s a great option.”

Toney was considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League during his time with Brentford and has continued to showcase his goal-scoring prowess in Saudi Arabia. He even helped Al-Ahli win the AFC Champions League last term.

The Englishman, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, is still just 29 and can play several more years at the highest level. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually opt to secure his service in January or next year.