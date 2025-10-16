Man Utd exploring move to sign Everton star James Garner

Manchester United are exploring a possible move to re-sign their former academy graduate James Garner to Old Trafford in 2026, according to Ekrem Konur.

Having joined United’s academy at just seven years old, Garner advanced through the club’s youth setup before finally earning his senior debut in 2018.

During his time with the Red Devils, the midfielder managed seven first-team outings—six of which came in the 2019–20 campaign—before embarking on loan spells with Watford and Nottingham Forest to gain valuable experience.

In 2022, Garner sealed a permanent move to Everton, where he has since made 93 appearances, contributing three goals and five assists across all competitions.

Now 24, the Englishman has cemented himself as a pivotal figure under David Moyes this season, featuring nine times so far, finding the net once, and setting up another goal.

However, his long-term future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium remains uncertain, with his current deal set to run out at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season.

According to Ekrem Konur, Man Utd are now exploring a possible move for the transfer of Garner to Old Trafford in 2026.

The journalist adds that the 24-year-old’s performances for the Toffees have piqued the interest of the Red Devils, who are now looking to re-sign him to the club.

Reunion

The Red Devils are eyeing a possible bargain deal to sign him, with his contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium set to expire at the end of the ongoing season, according to the report.

United are preparing to overhaul their midfield in 2026, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo.

In light of that, a potential reunion with Garner on a free transfer appears logical. The midfielder, having come through the academy ranks, has already demonstrated his worth in the Premier League and has a deep understanding of Carrington.

At Everton, Garner has become one of David Moyes’ most dependable players, mainly due to his versatility, where he features in midfield and at full-back. That versatility could make him a valuable asset for Ruben Amorim should they manage to bring him back.

With Everton eager to retain him, it remains to be seen whether United will submit an offer around his £15m Transfermarkt valuation to sign him in January or choose to wait for a free transfer—a gamble that could see them miss out if he decides to extend his deal with the Toffees.