Liverpool make ‘contact’ to sign Nico Schlotterbeck

Liverpool have reportedly made ‘contact’ to sign Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck in the upcoming winter transfer window, as per German outlet Bild.

The 25-year-old came into the spotlight having displayed eye-catching performances for Freiburg, prompting BVB to purchase him back in 2022.

Upon moving to Signal Iduna Park, Schlotterbeck has established himself as an undisputed starter. He struggled with injury problems in recent months, but has recovered from his issues at the moment.

Having showcased his qualities at the club level, the defender has secured his place in the Germany national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Bild report that Schlotterbeck’s existing deal is set to run until 2027 and Dortmund are willing to extend his contract to 2030. However, the player doesn’t want to commit his long-term future to Nico Kovac’s side quickly, as he wants to win big silverware.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing him, but Liverpool are ready to make an ‘attack’ to win the race.

Schlotterbeck to Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate’s future continues to be a subject of speculation, with his existing deal set to expire next year. On the other hand, as Giovanni Leoni has sustained a season-ending knee injury, Liverpool are eager to bolster the defence by signing Schlotterbeck in January. They see him as a long-term replacement for Virgil Van Dijk, who is set to turn 35 next year.

The Merseyside club have even made ‘contact’ with the player’s representatives over this deal; however, Dortmund have no intention of parting ways with him in mid-season.

Schlotterbeck, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a technically gifted left-footed centre-back. He is extremely comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The German, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, is a top-class player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Arne Slot’s possession-based system. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming January transfer window.