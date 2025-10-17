Man Utd interested in signing Real Madrid’s Endrick

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Endrick, as per Caught Offside.

Despite purchasing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for a substantial fee this summer, the Red Devils have started being linked with new strikers ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, with Mateo Retegui, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Harry Kane suggested as potential targets.

The main reason behind the fresh striker links could be the uncertain future of Joshua Zirkzee. Since moving to Old Trafford from Bologna last year, he has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

This season, he has been on the periphery, playing less than 100 minutes. As a result, it has been reported that the Dutchman has become frustrated and is ready to leave in January to play regularly and develop his career.

Caught Offside claim that Man Utd have identified Endrick as a serious option to replace Zirkzee if he eventually leaves. The Brazilian has found himself in a similar situation to Zirkzee at Los Blancos, and his situation is even worse, failing to play any football thus far this season.

The Brazilian is looking all set to leave on loan this winter to play regularly and develop his career. Apart from the Old Trafford club, several other clubs are also interested in him. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors despite his recent struggles.

Endrick to Man Utd

The 19-year-old, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, moved to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu with the reputation of being one of the most talented young players in the world. He even showcased glimpses of his qualities under Carlo Ancelotti last term.

However, it appears Xabi Alonso hasn’t been impressed by him. Real Madrid are well-stocked in the attacking department, so it is hard for a young player like Endrick to play regularly.

Therefore, it would be better for him to leave Los Blancos in search of game time. However, United might not be an ideal destination as they have been in turmoil in recent years, which isn’t the right environment for young players to develop.

Therefore, he would be better off joining another team, where the media pressure would be less. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to secure his service in January.