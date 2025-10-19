Predicted Man Utd line-up against Liverpool

Manchester United will travel to Anfield to face off against arch-rival Liverpool in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The Red Devils have displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season, accumulating 10 points from seven games and sitting in mid-table.

United have had a dire record at Anfield in recent years, failing to win for almost a decade, although they haven’t lost in their last two visits.

On the other hand, Liverpool started the season with six consecutive victories across all competitions before losing the last three matches. So, they would be desperate to return to winning ways by defeating Ruben Amorim’s side.

Team news

United have struggled with fitness problems over the last few years; thankfully, the situation has been better thus far this season. Lisandro Martínez has been out due to a serious knee issue, and although he is edging closer towards returning, he isn’t ready for this game.

Noussair Mazraoui hasn’t featured since the win against Chelsea, still he joined the Morocco national team during the international break. The defender didn’t play any games for his country, and Amorim has said that he isn’t sure whether he would be able to play this weekend.

After featuring for their nations, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, and Casemiro were handed an extra break. But they are all expected to be available for this game.

Predicted line-up

Amorim is likely to continue with Senne Lammens in goal following a solid debut performance against Sunderland just before the international break.

Matthijs de Ligt is set to be deployed in the CCB position, and on either side of him, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw should commence and complete the back three. Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu may be the two wing-backs for the Red Devils.

Although Manuel Ugarte has been below average in recent months, he could be deployed in the engine room alongside Bruno, with his athleticism likely a key factor in his potential selection. So, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo would have to make do with a place on the bench.

Mason Mount may get the nod to start in the left No.10 position after putting his name on the scoresheet last time out. Bryan Mbeumo could be on the opposite side, and Cunha might get the nod to start in the centre-forward position for United.

Therefore, Benjamin Sesko, who joined from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £74m, is expected to be involved as a substitute.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Liverpool

Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Ugarte, Bruno, Dorgu; Mount, Cunha, Mbeumo