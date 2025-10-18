Chelsea in pole position to sign Liverpool target Rogers

Chelsea are reportedly the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Liverpool target and Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, as per Caught Offside.

Although the Blues have spent huge money since Todd Boehly’s takeover, they lack quality options in the attacking department. Enzo Maresca has been handed Liam Delap and João Pedro as striker options, although the former Ipswich Town star has been out injured.

On the other hand, they purchased Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens this summer to bolster the flanks. But the duo is still young and needs time to develop; apart from them, Chelsea have Pedro Neto as the only other winger.

In the creative midfield position, Cole Palmer has established himself as an undisputed starter. However, he has been out injured in recent weeks, and Facundo Buonanotte is the only specialist No.10 option they have to support the English.

The Argentinian has joined on a loan deal and is expected to return to Brighton at the end of this season. So, it appears Maresca is planning to reinforce the CAM position by purchasing a versatile player.

Caught Offside claim that Chelsea have identified Rogers as a key target, as their recruitment team believe he has the qualities to flourish at the highest level.

Battle

However, the West London club aren’t the only club interested in the 23-year-old as Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are also keen on securing his services.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur previously expressed their interest in him, but having known Aston Villa want around £80m to let him leave, they have cooled their interest. Currently, Chelsea are the ‘frontrunners’ ahead of PSG and Liverpool to seal the deal.

Liverpool bolstered the CAM position by purchasing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a huge fee this summer. However, he has had a slow start this season.

On the other hand, following Luis Diaz’s departure, Arne Slot has been left with Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa as left-wing options. However, neither player has managed to fill the Colombian’s void thus far this season.

Rogers is a No.10 by trait but is also comfortable on the left flank. He is a talented player and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times.

So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his services.