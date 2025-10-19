Chelsea considering signing Strasbourg’s Joaquín Panichelli

Chelsea are reportedly considering signing Strasbourg striker Joaquín Panichelli, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having struggled with the centre-forward problems over the last few years, the Blues decided to address this by purchasing João Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

However, Delap has sustained a hamstring injury; as a result, Enzo Maresca has been left with Pedro as the only striker option. Tyrique George has been used by the Italian manager to support the Brazilian, but he isn’t a specialist striker and is still very young.

The West London club have also signed Emanuel Emegha, having been impressed by his performances for Strasbourg, who have the same owner as Chelsea. However, he will move to Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

As a replacement for the Dutchman, the French side purchased Panichelli this summer, and the Argentinian has enjoyed a stellar start this season, netting seven times in eight Ligue 1 appearances thus far.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by Panichelli, Chelsea are also interested in signing him for next season and could make a concrete approach soon.

Both clubs have the same ownership, which would make it easy for Chelsea to seal the deal. Panichelli still has four years left in his current contract, so Chelsea would have to spend a sizable amount of money to buy him.

Panichelli to Chelsea

Strasbourg decided to sign the South American following his eye-catching performances for Mirandés in La Liga 2 last term, scoring 20 goals and registering four assists in 40 appearances.

He has taken no time to settle in his new surroundings this season and scored a brace against Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes on Friday night.

Panichelli is 6ft 3in tall and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually opt to buy him as well, having already got Delap and Pedro with Emega set to join.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend, Chelsea will face off against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League on Wednesday night.