Liverpool could sign Eduardo Camavinga in possible swap deal from Real Madrid

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is having a terrific season at the club after rising to prominence under Arne Slot since last year, and his exploits for the defending Premier League champions have not gone unnoticed across Europe.

Real Madrid are already considering his signing, Spanish source E-Noticies has reported, and in a bid to acquire the Dutch international, the Whites are prepared to offer Eduardo Camavinga to Liverpool in a swap deal.

Camavinga is valued at £43 million on Transfermarkt, so even if a deal involving him and Gravenberch was on the cards, Madrid would need to pay some money to the Reds, over and above sending their star midfielder to Anfield.

Gravenberch may not leave but Camavinga signing worth a try

Arne Slot is unlikely to let Ryan Gravenberch leave the club owing to how important he has become in his plans as well as a general lack of depth in midfield, but if Eduardo Camavinga is of interest to Liverpool, it may be worth considering his transfer.

Xabi Alonso has opted in favour of using Aurelien Tchouameni as his defensive midfielder with Arda Guler and Federico Valverde in advanced roles, plus with Jude Bellingham returning from injury too, Camavinga’s role at Real Madrid could noticeably reduce.

Having already won the Champions League two times with Los Blancos, the Frenchman is one of Europe’s most premier midfielders and his ball-winning and dribbling will be a huge asset for the Reds, who need another midfielder or two.

It will be interesting to see if the player is prepared to join Liverpool any time soon, and whether Real Madrid are actually prepared to let go of him and if so, how much their valuation of the former Stade Rennais star is worth.