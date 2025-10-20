Chelsea in ‘strongest position’ to sign Strasbourg right-back Guela Doue in January

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Strasbourg right back Guela Doue in January, according to Caughtoffside.

Chelsea have been fully capitalising on the advantages of their BlueCo multi-club structure, having already completed six transfers involving their sister club RC Strasbourg, with more dealings expected to follow over the coming windows.

One of the players who could make the move is Doue, who has shown maturity and consistency beyond his years since moving to the Stade de la Meinau from Rennes in the summer of 2024.

He has been pivotal to the club’s surge in performances and results since arriving and has continued his strong form this season with three goal contributions in five games and outstanding defensive displays.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are in the ‘strongest position’ to sign Doué, having closely followed his progress at the Alsace outfit.

The report adds that the West London club had scouts present at the Parc des Princes to watch the 23-year-old, who impressed in Friday’s 3-3 draw against French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea in the ‘strongest position’ to sign Doue

However, with the right-back consistently putting in commanding displays, interest in his signature is expected to surge, with the report claiming that AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Real Betis, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are also closely monitoring the France-born Ivorian international’s performances.

With a contract that runs until the summer of 2029, Strasbourg are in a strong position to negotiate and are in no hurry to part ways with Doue unless they receive an offer in the region of £26m, according to the report.

Strasbourg have enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign, sitting third with 16 points— just two behind league leaders Marseille. While center-forward Joaquin Panichelli stole the spotlight with a brace against PSG, Doue’s display was equally impressive. The defender not only nullified his brother Desire’s attacking threat but also registered an assist.

For Chelsea, the Ivorian would certainly bring added defensive stability to Enzo Maresca’s side, which has managed only two clean sheets in the Premier League so far.

However, doubts persist about his attacking contribution in a possession-orientated setup like Chelsea’s. With Malo Gusto, Reece James, and Josh Acheampong already capable of filling that role, the club’s resources might be better directed towards reinforcing the centre-back position— an area hit hardest by recurring injuries to key players.