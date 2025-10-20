Wayne Rooney heaps praise on Man Utd’s Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has heaped praise on the Red Devils star Bryan Mbeumo following his impressive performance against Liverpool on Sunday.

Having struggled with goal-scoring problems last term, Man Utd decided to revamp the frontline by signing Matheus Cunha, Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko this summer after letting Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho leave.

United have looked a better team going forward thus far this season but have struggled to finish off chances. However, Mbeumo took his chance vs Liverpool early on in the game and Ruben Amorim’s side eventually managed to win 2-1 courtesy of Harry Maguire’s late winner. This is the Red Devils’ first victory at Anfield for almost a decade.

Mbeumo, meanwhile, has enjoyed a bright start for United after joining from Brentford, scoring three goals and registering a solitary assist thus far this season.

Now, speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former striker said that he was initially sceptical about the Cameroonian when United bought him as he didn’t feel the Brentford star was good enough to play for United despite his bright performances last term.

However, Rooney has now changed his opinion and said that Mbeumo has turned out to be a great acquisition, moreover, he stated that scoring away against Liverpool has made the 26-year-old a legendary player for United and he has been the best player of the season for Man Utd thus far.

Mbeumo, valued at around £61m by Transfermarkt, has everything in his armoury to become a world-class player and should become a fan favourite very soon.

Pundit lauds Mbeumo

Rooney said:

“I’ll be honest, I was a bit sceptical when Manchester United signed him. I didn’t know whether he had the ability to come in and play for United. But he’s proved me wrong – I think he’s been a great addition to the team and by far United’s best player of the season. Whatever he does now in a United shirt, it doesn’t really matter, does it? Because he scored against Liverpool!”

United have had the toughest run of fixtures at the beginning of this season, and had a difficult start, as a result. However, having defeated Liverpool, they are now only two points behind Arne Slot’s side, who are in fourth spot in the league.

Man Utd found it difficult to win two consecutive Premier League games under Amorim, but they have now achieved that. However, all of this positivity will disappear if they fail to beat Brighton, who have won six out of the last seven matches vs Man Utd, next weekend.